K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $3.74 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

