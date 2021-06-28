Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

KRTX traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.87. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

