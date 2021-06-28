Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) vs. FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Financial Survey

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FlexShopper and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexShopper and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.65 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -18.18 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FlexShopper and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

FlexShopper currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Katapult.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

