Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 704 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

