Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

