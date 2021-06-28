Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

