KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $936,195.57 and $6,111.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00164266 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.42 or 1.00131457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,709 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

