Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.