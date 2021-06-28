Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,144,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

