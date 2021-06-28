Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

