Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

