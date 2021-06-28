Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

