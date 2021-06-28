KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 540,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

