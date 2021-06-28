Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

KNX stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

