Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,598,009 shares during the quarter. Retail Properties of America makes up 2.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $68,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

