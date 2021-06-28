Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 8,259 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 607,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,165,000 after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $266.54 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.