Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,258,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

