Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of LII stock opened at $331.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.23. Lennox International has a one year low of $221.80 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,978 shares of company stock worth $8,789,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

