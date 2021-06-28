Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
Lennox International has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Shares of LII stock opened at $331.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.23. Lennox International has a one year low of $221.80 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,978 shares of company stock worth $8,789,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
