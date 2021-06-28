Leslie’s’ (LESL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.76. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.