Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 14,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,290. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $170,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,041 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

