LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,750 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of LGI Homes worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

