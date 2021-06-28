Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
TSE:LBS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The firm has a market cap of C$294.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.37. Life & Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
