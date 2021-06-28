Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.