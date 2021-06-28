Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.54. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

