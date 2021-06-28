LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

LNSPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.20 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

