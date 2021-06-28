Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00164117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.42 or 1.00172167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.