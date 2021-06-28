L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $94.73.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

