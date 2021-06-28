Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 148.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,225 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

