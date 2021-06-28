Lowell Resources Fund (LRT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on August 30th

Lowell Resources Fund (ASX:LRT) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1469 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lowell Resources Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Lowell Resources Fund Company Profile

Lowell Resources Fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Lowell Capital Limited. The fund is managed by Lowell Resources Funds Management Pty. Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across resources sectors, involved in late-exploration, pre-development, development or production stage.

