LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

