LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

