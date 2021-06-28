LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

