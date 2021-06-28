LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

