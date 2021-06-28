LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

