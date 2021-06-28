Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $363.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

