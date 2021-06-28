Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

