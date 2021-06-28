M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

