Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $74,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Magna International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $94.37 on Monday. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

