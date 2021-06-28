Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $37.69. Magnite shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 9,796 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Magnite by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Magnite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magnite by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

