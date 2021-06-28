Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

MEQ traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$101.75. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.49. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$62.98 and a 1-year high of C$101.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company has a market cap of C$950.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.