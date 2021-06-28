Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.15. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,566. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

