Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $25.99. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

