MAP Protocol Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00163775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,350.13 or 1.00199295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

