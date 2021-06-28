Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,947. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $141.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

