Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $31,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

MRVL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 196,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $56.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.