Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 19,251 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,981,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

