Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $4,778,000.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

