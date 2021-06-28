Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.51 Million Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $1,233,350. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

