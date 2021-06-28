Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $832.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

