Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,537 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $20.90 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

